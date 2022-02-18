Putin says his talks with Lukashenko were constructive

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko was friendly and constructive, Putin said at a press conference after their talks on Friday.

"Today our talks were held in a constructive, businesslike and friendly atmosphere, as they have been for many, many years," he said.

Putin recalled that both sides have repeatedly emphasized that Russia and Belarus are good neighbors, closest allies and strategic partners.

"We are closely intertwined by a shared history, cultural values, and blood and family bonds. Multifaceted bilateral cooperation is unfailingly based on the principles of mutual respect, support, and consideration of each other’s interests," the Russian leader said.