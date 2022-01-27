Kremlin not optimistic following US response to Russian security proposals

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin thinks that there are few causes for optimism following the US response to Russian proposals on security guarantees.

On Thursday, responding to journalists’ questions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who "absolutely unequivocally stated the rejection of the main concerns conveyed by the Russian Federation." "Based on that, of course, there aren’t that many causes for optimism," the Kremlin official pointed out.

That said, he refrained "from any conceptual assessments" with regards to the US response to Russian proposals.

In response to a question as to whether there was any substance for a compromise between the sides in the US response, the spokesman also refrained from providing any assessments at this point.

On Wednesday, the US and NATO handed over to Russia written responses on security guarantees Moscow was demanding from Washington and Brussels. The American side asked not to make the documents public, yet Blinken and Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions that Russia considered critical, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.