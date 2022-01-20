Russia optimistic about Lavrov-Blinken talks in Geneva, says diplomat

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS/. Moscow is ready for an unanticipated development of the events, but expects positive results from a meeting of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation to the Vienna Talks on Military Security and Arms Control, said on Thursday.

According to him, the Russian side has an optimistic mood. "We are always ready for an unanticipated development of the events, but we hope for better," he told RT TV channel. Russia has outlined its position to the partners and now waits for their response, the diplomat said. "I think that the pragmatism and common sense of the American side will play a key role in the current talks," he noted.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.