Too early to provide assessment to Russia-US security talks in Geneva — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. It is too early to provide assessment to the Russia-US security talks that are currently underway in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday.

"The time for assessments will come in several hours," he said, noting that the talks are still underway. "One way or another, [Russia delegation head, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey] Ryabkov will provide his assessment once it’s over. It’s is too early to assess," the spokesman underscored.

The Russian delegation includes representatives of Foreign and Defense Ministries. The US delegation is led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The first round of consultations in smaller membership took place on Sunday, January 9. On January 10, the talks take place in the expanded membership.

Apart from the Russia-US meeting in Geneva, the Russia-NATO Council will convene on January 12 in Brussels, and the OSCE Permanent Council will meet in Vienna on January 13. All these talks will review Russia’s proposals on security in Europe and the Atlantic. On December 17, Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with the US and NATO. Under the agreements, the NATO must refuse to expand eastward - including by admission of Ukraine; the agreements also impose restrictions on deployment of serious offensive weapons, especially nuclear weapons.