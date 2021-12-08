Russia, US should start discussing security guarantees for Moscow promptly - aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed that their envoys will start discussing security guarantees for Russia promptly, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, commenting on the two leaders’ talks on Tuesday.

"Ultimately, the leaders agreed to task their teams, their representatives with getting in touch on those sensitive issues, with getting in touch promptly," he said, adding that the Russian leader demanded legal guarantees of Russia’s security.

"[Putin] said it straightforwardly that we are worried by Ukraine’s intensified military activities and the presence of NATO in the immediate vicinity from Russia’s borders. He spoke about recent military exercise in the Black Sea, carried out by a national group of NATO forces. In this regard, he, of course, outlined our ideas about the need for certain guarantees - including guarantees of judicial nature - that will ensure our security and create conditions for our normal development," Ushakov said.

In his words, Biden said that "Washington and NATO capitals are worried by movements of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders."

"[Biden] said the US and Western allies are preparing large-scale sanctions of economic, financial and political nature, to be imposed if the situation around Ukraine continues to escalate," the presidential aide added.