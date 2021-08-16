Russian Ambassador to Kabul will meet with coordinator from Taliban leadership on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov will meet on Tuesday with the coordinator of the leadership of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to discuss ensuring the security of the Russian embassy, Russian Presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station.

"Our ambassador is in contact with representatives of the Taliban leadership. Tomorrow, as he told me just ten minutes ago, he will meet with the coordinator from the Taliban leadership for ensuring security, including our embassy," he said.

The Russian ambassador will discuss with the Taliban representative the details of the external protection of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation, Kabulov noted.

Russia’s decision to recognize Taliban regime to depend on their governance

Zamir Kabulov also stressed that "the Russian leadership will make a decision on recognizing the regime of the Taliban movement, depending on how responsibly they will govern the country."

"No one is going to hurry in this regard. The recognition or the non-recognition will depend on the behavior of the new authorities. We will watch closely how responsibly they will govern the country in the near future. Following these results, the Russian leadership will make the necessary conclusions," the Russian diplomat said.

Taliban militants entered Kabul on Sunday without a fight and occupied offices abandoned by government forces, Al Arabiya TV reported. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Later, the Taliban announced establishing control over all areas of the Afghan capital.