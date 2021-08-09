Russian, Greek prime ministers address combating wildfires by phone

MOSCOW, August 9. / TASS /. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed over the phone on Monday the fight against wildfires, trade and economic cooperation as well as combating COVID-19, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers’ press service stated.

"The prime ministers touched upon topical issues of Russian-Greek trade and economic cooperation as well as countering the coronavirus. Special attention was paid to the fight against natural fires in Russia and Greece," the statement reads. The press service noted that Mitsotakis expressed gratitude to Russia for helping to extinguish wildfires in Greece.

Mishustin and Mitsotakis also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts on the government line.

The previous time the Russian prime minister spoke with his Greek counterpart over the phone was in May 2021. In March, the officials held talks in Athens when Mishustin visited Greece to celebrate the country's Independence Day.