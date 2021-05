MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will give a political impetus to achieving a general compromise on the Iranian nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"A political impetus such as a respective contact between the Russian and US top diplomats would be certainly very important and in high demand now," Ryabkov said.