Kremlin ‘had no reaction’ to US threats about consequences if Navalny dies, spokesman says

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin did not have any reaction to the threats posed by US officials who asserted that Russian could face consequences if blogger Alexei Navalny dies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

Peskov emphasized, "health conditions of convicts in Russia cannot and should not be of any interest to them [Western countries]."

When asked about concerns about Navalny voiced by representatives of other states. He pointed out, "it is not a concern that we take into consideration."

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that Russia would face consequences if Russian blogger Alexei Navalny dies in prison where he is serving his sentence. According to him, the American side has "communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that unfounded demands of several countries as well as the information campaign surrounding the Navalny saga are aimed exclusively at destabilizing the political situation in Russia.