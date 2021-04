Moscow slams ‘fairy tales’ about Navalny’s custody, tells US to not violate rights at home

VLADIMIR, April 19. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny, who is serving his sentence in a penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir region, is in satisfactory condition, the regional branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement.

"Alexey Navalny’s health condition is considered to be satisfactory. A general practitioner examines him every day. The patient has given his consent that vitamins be prescribed to him," the statement reads.