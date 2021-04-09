Moscow slams ‘fairy tales’ about Navalny’s custody, tells US to not violate rights at home

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The United States is contriving bogus stories about the incarceration conditions of blogger Alexey Navalny, yet it brushes off the conditions plaguing its prisons and the violation of inmates’ rights across America, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"Washington, who always worries about the human rights situation in the world, but not at home, continues to ignore our arguments. Instead, it dreams up fairy tales and nonsense about the incarceration conditions of inmates in Russia, including Navalny," she pointed out.

"We call on the authorities in the United States to investigate all cases of violations of the rights of prisoners as soon as possible and in the most transparent manner. What is happening now runs counter not only to the American Constitution and criminal law but also to fundamental international and humanitarian guidelines," Zakharova maintained.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized that Moscow expected US officials to present a public report on measures to prevent arbitrariness in US prisons, ensure security and provide inmates with access to medical care.

Zakharova noted earlier that Russian nationals imprisoned in the US did indeed need help, but were only able to get it following requests from Russian embassies and consular offices.