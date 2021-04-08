Navalny remains at penal colony infirmary with another inmate, lawyer says

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Alexey Navalny is at an infirmary of penal colony No. 2 in Pokrov, lawyer Olga Mikhailova told TASS.

"When visiting him, we found out that he was located at the colony’s infirmary. Together with him is another sick inmate from his unit. Navalny’s body temperature is 37.9," she said. "He got a chest x-ray. So far there are no data on a repeat test for the presence of the coronavirus," she added.

According to the lawyer, the first test was negative.

As it was reported on April 5, Navalny who is serving his sentence in the Yves Rocher case at penal colony No. 2 in the Vladimir Region, was transferred to an infirmary with symptoms of an acute respiratory disease which were detected during a routine health exam.