Jailed Russian national Viktor Bout transferred to supermax prison unit

"Yesterday, he called and said that suddenly and without any explanation, he was transferred back to the supermax unit. This is where he spent the first five years of his sentence. This means that there will be practically no communication with him, everything will be under strict control," she said. "He called me and his mother; we will only be able to contact him again next Monday. Each call will last for about 13 minutes."

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian national Viktor Bout, sentenced to 25 years behind bars at a prison in Marion (US, Illinois), has been transferred to a special supermax unit within the prison, where he spent the first five years of his sentence, his wife Alla Bout stated on Tuesday on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Bout’s wife stated that representatives of Russian Embassy in Washington maintain contact with her and aim to find out the reason for Bout’s transfer.

She added that the prison unit where Bout is currently held at is one of the toughest in the country. "This is a confined space, there are issues with food, this one of the toughest units. There are only two units like this in the US," she explained. "I do not know the reasons for this transfer yet."

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the United States. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by Washington. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.