Russian diplomats assisted Viktor Bout’s meeting with family members

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. Staff members of the Russian Consulate General in New York have assisted Wednesday’s meeting of US-jailed Russian citizen Viktor Bout, his wife and daughter, the Consulate General said in a Twitter message.

"Diplomats of the Russian Consulate General in New York rendered assistance in organizing the first meeting of Russian citizen Viktor Bout, serving his 25-year sentence in the Marion Penitentiary (Illinois), with his wife and daughter," the diplomats said. "The administration of the penitentiary permitted Viktor Bout’s relatives to visit him four times a week. The duration of every meeting is four hours."

"The Russian citizen did not complain about his prison conditions. The Consulate General keeps track of issues related to Viktor Bout’s legitimate rights," the post reads.

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the request of the US. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 mln.