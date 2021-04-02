UNHRC mission to Belarus intends to change power in Minsk — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The decision of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to create a mission for investigation of human rights violations in Belarus is intended to change power in the country, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said in an interview with TASS.

"At the EU initiative, the Council created some sort of a mission in the framework of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to investigate human rights breaches in Belarus which is made up of 11 investigators. <…> The aim of the absurd anti-Belarusian scheme is clearly to change the incumbent leadership or the regime as some now refer to the legitimate authorities. We are convinced that the UN Human Rights Council discredits itself with these decisions that have nothing to do with caring for rights of ordinary people and, on top of that, are made by a minority of the UNHCR member states," he said.

Vershinin noted that around $2.6 million is planned to be allocated from the UN regular budget to fund the investigating team. "And this happens at the time when the world organization has been facing serious funding difficulties for a few years now and when some states in dire need are waiting in line for the UN humanitarian aid," the deputy minister added.