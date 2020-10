MOSCOW, October 29./TASS/. A balance of interests between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be found in order to iron out the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the ‘Russia Calling’ VTB Capital Investment Forum on Thursday.

"What is or where is this long-term settlement? [It is] in finding a balance of interests that would suit both sides - the Azerbaijani people who we have unwavering respect for, as well as the interests of the Armenian people," the president said.