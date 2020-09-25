Putin: Russia, US must reach agreement on incident prevention in cyberspace

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks that Russia and the US need to reach an agreement on incident prevention in the cybersphere.

"To jointly develop and conclude a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on preventing incidents in the information space similarly to the Soviet-American Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas in force since May 25, 1972," Putin’s statement on a comprehensive program of measures for restoring the Russia - US cooperation in the field of international information security reads. The statement was published on the Kremlin website on Friday.

The president has called on the countries of the world to reach a global agreement on no-first-strike in relation to cyberattacks. "Addressing all countries, including the US, we suggest reaching global agreement on a political commitment of States on no-first-strike with the use of ICTs against each other," he noted.