Russia-US dialogue on arms control must be based on parity, says ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 18./TASS. Russia is ready for further interaction with the US on the track of arms control, but only on a basis of parity, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Nikkei Asian Review. The text of the interview was uploaded to the embassy’s Facebook page on Friday.

"We are ready for further interaction with the US on arms control, but only on a basis of parity and the principle of mutual respect for each other’s interests and concerns. In this regard, we are in favor of an integrated approach to arms control agreements which takes into account key factors influencing strategic stability. Among them are missile defense, ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, Global Strike weapons, hypersonic delivery systems, future space weapons, etc.," the ambassador said.