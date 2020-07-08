Putin stresses importance of Palestine’s unity in phone call with its leader

Palestine to negotiate with Israel only if it freezes annexation, says ambassador

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the issues of Middle Eastern regulation with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service informed.

"The Russian side has reaffirmed its principal stance in support of a just and long-term solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in accordance with the existing international legal base," the message says. "In this context, it has stressed the importance of strengthening inter-Palestinian unity."