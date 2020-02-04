Only equal dialogue can mitigate nuclear conflict risks — Russian senate speaker

MOSCOW, Febraury 4. /TASS/. Only a fair, open and equal dialogue of nations can save the world from the threat of a nuclear conflict, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.

In a blog post, devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Yalta Conference, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber wrote that "75 years ago, even despite serious disagreements, leading global powers managed to forge agreements, permeated by the spirit of unity and common interests."

"Even in the era of rivalry between the two superpowers - ideological rivals - the system established by the victorious allied nations prevented the situation from reaching critical levels," she added.

"This gains particular importance today, when a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and delivery vehicles has been accumulated on the planet. Only an open, fair, equal dialogue, only the understanding that all existing problems and differences must be inevitably solved through political means, that peaceful agreements should be forged can save the world from the dangers of a conflict that would be devastating for the entire humanity," the speaker wrote.

"This is exactly what our country’s policy is about. And this approach is gaining more and more acceptance in the international community," she added.

Matviyenko welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to hold the summit of UN founders and Security Council permanent members. She added that Russia has always spoken in favor of increasing the global role of the UN "by adopting it to the 21st century’s reality."

"In agree with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opinion that UN founding members should assume responsibility for saving the humanity and ensuring its sustainable development. They should also forge common approaches to ensuring stability on the planet," Matviyenko added.

On February 4-11, 1945, Crimea’s Yalta hosted a meeting of the anti-Hitler coalition country leaders which made decisive decisions on post-war cooperation between states as well as the decision to establish the United Nations.