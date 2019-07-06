Russia not to vote for OSCE PA final declaration if anti-Russian resolutions are passed

LUXEMBOURG, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian delegation will not vote for the final declaration at the 28th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in case the anti-Russian resolutions are passed, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, head of the delegation, told reporters on Saturday.

"The resolutions should be approved in order to pass the declaration. It is absolutely obvious that they will push both the Ukrainian and Georgian resolutions by the majority. We will object in case they are passed by the committee [OSCE PA Political Affairs and Security Committee] and we will [vote] against the final declaration," Tolstoy said.

Two draft resolutions were submitted to the committee. One of them was drafted by the Ukrainian delegation. The draft resolution says that the OSCE PA "reaffirms its full respect for the sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, which include the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and maritime areas." Besides, the Assembly is due to condemn Russia’s alleged invasion of Crimea and urge Moscow to withdraw its "occupation forces from Crimea and to bring it back under the control of the Government of Ukraine."

The other resolution was drafted by Georgian lawmakers. It urges Russia to reverse its decisions recognizing the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.