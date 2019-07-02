Russia concerned about new Israeli airstrikes on Syria, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Israeli airstrikes on Syria on the eve of July 1, the largest attack in the past year, cause major concern in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about these alarming developments," the spokeswoman said. "Their escalation is of extreme concern. The use of force, blatantly violating Syria’s sovereignty, not only prevents normalization of the situation in the country, but also carries the potential of destabilizing the region, in which none of the Middle Eastern states can see their national security interests reliably ensured," the diplomat commented on the developments.

On the Monday eve, Syrian air defense facilities repelled a missile attack targeting Damascus and Homs. According to SANA news agency, Israeli warplanes fired missiles from the airspace of Lebanon.

Reuters said representatives of the Israel Defense Forces had refrained from comment.