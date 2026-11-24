MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing a decline at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to data from the platform. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

At the opening of the main trading session, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.87%, reaching 2,360.84 and 905.33 points, respectively, based on trading data as of 09:00 Moscow time. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of the Moscow Exchange rose by 3.95 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, reaching 12.305 rubles.

By 09:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index’s decline accelerated, reaching 2,355.11 points (-1.11%), while the RTS index fell to 903.13 points (-1.11%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate stood at 12.292 rubles (+2.65 kopecks).

At the start of the morning trading session, the MOEX index fell by 0.68% to 2,365.46 points, according to trading data as of 07:00 Moscow time.