Gold prices set new records at Comex

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Gold futures with delivery in December 2025 climbed above $3,980 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to market data.

Gold prices surged by 1.74% to as high as $3,980.2 per Troy ounce, having reached a new historical maximum.

The precious metal prices accelerated further to all-time high $3,982.7 per Troy ounce, up 1.79%.

Silver futures with the settlement in this December edged up by 0.32% to $48.58 per Troy ounce.