Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port’s net profit fall by 1.6% to $280.47 mln in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The net profit of the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2025 fell 1.6% year-on-year, reaching 21.55 bln rubles ($280.47 mln), according to the company’s financial statements.

NCSP’s revenue for the first half of the year totaled 38.7 bln rubles ($481.4 mln), up 0.17% compared with the same period last year.

Pre-tax profit for the reporting period increased by 6.76%, reaching 28.7 bln rubles ($357 mln). The company’s operating profit rose 7.57% year-on-year to 26.7 bln rubles ($332.13 mln).

NCSP’s total assets increased by 12.2% compared with 2024, reaching 246.8 bln rubles ($3.07 bln).

NCSP is Russia’s largest port operator in terms of cargo turnover. The controlling shareholder, holding 62% of the company, is Transneft.