Putin urges State Duma to speed up adoption of bill on digital platforms

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, to speed up adoption of the bill on digital platforms.

Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the President noted that Russia will continue to create conditions under which national digital platforms will develop and compete with international giants.

"A bill has already been prepared, which will be the first step towards forming a modern regulatory framework for the platform economy. I’m asking the State Duma to speed up the adoption of this bill," Putin noted.

