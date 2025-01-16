Google's global search market share falls, first time in 9 years

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The share of the Google search engine worldwide declined for the first time in 9 years to 89.7%, over the same period its share in Russia fell to 24.4%, according to data from Statcounter.

The share of Google searches worldwide declined for the first time since 2015, in the last months of 2024 was less than 90%. Thus, in October last year, Google's search share fell to 89.34%, in November - to 89.99%, and in December - to 89.73%. Before that, for almost 9 years, Google search was the world leader with a share of over 90%.

In turn, according to the report, Google's lost search traffic is gradually redistributed between Bing, Yandex, and Yahoo.

Google's search share in Russia also continues to decline. In December, the figure reached 24.4% compared to 27.3% in January 2024.