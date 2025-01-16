Gazprom board to discuss liquidation of offices in Brussels, Tokyo

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The board of directors of Gazprom will discuss liquidation of the company’s representative offices in Brussels and Tokyo at a meeting on January 28, the holding said in a statement.

"The agenda of the meeting of the board of directors [includes] liquidation of a representative office of Gazprom in the Kingdom of Belgium in the city of Brussels, liquidation of a representative office of Gazprom in Japan in the city of Tokyo," the statement reads.

The board of directors of Gazprom will also consider extension of the term of office of a board member.

Russia’s gas holding opened a representative office in Brussels in December 2013.