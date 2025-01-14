Russia, Vietnam adopt joint communiques during visit of Russian PM

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam adopted joint communiques, statements and also signed five intergovernmental agreements during the official visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Hanoi.

The ceremony took place in the Great Hall of the Chancellery of the Government of Vietnam. In a solemn atmosphere, Mishustin and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Trinh signed the text of the joint communique of Moscow and Hanoi.

The approved documents include a joint statement on a comprehensive plan for cooperation between the two countries until 2030, a memorandum of understanding between Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Vietnam Electric Power Corporation, as well as an agreement on the transfer of a research vessel through the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense to a joint Russian-Vietnamese research and technology center, memorandums of understanding in the digital sphere between the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam and the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Digital Development, a program of cultural cooperation.

The Russian delegation includes Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Chernyshenko and Alexey Overchuk, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Relations with International Organizations Boris Titov, Nenets Autonomous District Governor Yury Bezdudny, as well as Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, VTB and Novatek CEOs Andrey Kostin and Leonid Mikhelson.