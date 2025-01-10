Aeroflot Group airlines carried over 1.5 mln passengers during New Year holidays

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Over 1.5 mln people used Aeroflot Group flights during the New Year holidays, which is almost 3% more than in the same period last year, according to the air carrier’s press service.

"During the New Year holidays, Aeroflot Group airlines operated over 10,300 flights, used by over 1.5 mln people, which is almost 3% more than in the same period last year," the statement said.

From December 29 to January 8, almost 810,000 passengers used Aeroflot's own flights, 419,000 people used Pobeda's flights, and 305,000 people used Rossiya's flights.

More than 1.15 mln passengers used domestic flights, which is 1% more than in 2024. Passenger traffic on international routes grew by 9.5%.

From December 29 to January 8 the most popular domestic destinations for Aeroflot Group flights to and from Moscow were St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Ekaterinburg, and Mineralnye Vody, the company's press service noted. The most popular international destinations from Sheremetyevo were Dubai, Phuket, Istanbul, Yerevan, and Bangkok.

"From midnight on December 31 to midnight on January 1, Moscow time, 47 Aeroflot Group aircraft were in the sky - 9,653 passengers, 96 pilots, and 306 flight attendants celebrated the New Year in flight," the statement said.