Loading on Russian Railways network in October falls by 6.2% to 96.9 mln tons

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Loading on the network of Russian Railways in October decreased by 6.2% year-on-year and amounted to 96.9 mln tons, the company said in its official Telegram channel.

"Loading on the network of Russian Railways in October amounted to 96.9 mln tons. This is 6.2% less than in the same period last year," the report said.

In total, Russian Railways transported 986.6 mln tons of cargo by rail in the first ten months of 2024, which is 4.2% less than in the same period last year.