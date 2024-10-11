BRICS rating agency to assist investment processes — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. BRICS countries are discussing creation of a rating agency to facilitate investment processes within the association, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in conclusion of the second BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.

"Rating agency, regrettably, are also part of the Western infrastructure and they are also susceptible to politicizing. Therefore, [the common rating agency] is needed for our companies to be able to make investments inside BRICS countries, for our issuers of securities to receive a certain rating nor merely from Western rating agencies but also from agencies working in BRICS," the minister said.

Russia remains the borrower and the investor in the international market even after Western sanctions and is interested in new institutions to appear, Siluanov noted.

"The Russian Federation is not using Western rating agencies at the moment. Nevertheless, we are the borrower and the investor. Creation of our own financial institutions, outside the politics - we have discussed this topic today also because it is of interest for us, because life continues. Investments, loans - they are being implemented. We need to work inside BRICS for these loans to receive appropriate investments, relevant rating, status, and reliability," he added.