Art exhibitions about young scientists opens in Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, October 9. /TASS/. Two exhibitions about scientists and scientific achievements opened at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) in Arkhangelsk as part of the first national Forum of Young Scientists - Polyus (Pole).

The Faces of Science exhibition unites a few dozen portraits of young scientists, researchers, engineers, authors of innovative developments, winners of the Russian president's award for young scientists in science and innovation.

"This exhibition is about people who make modern science. This is the Coordinating Council's project, which we are doing together with the Ministry of Science and other partners. The exhibition shows several dozen young researchers, who have achieved great scientific results. We have attracted very fashionable photographers to make stylish photos to show that scientists are, you know, like rock stars, as they say, of our modern society," leader of the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education at the Russian President's Council for Science and Education, Nikita Marchenkov told TASS.

The exposition focuses on specialists who have introduced their developments into production in various fields: medicine, aircraft engineering, biotechnology, IT technologies, transport, metallurgy, space industry, mining and petrochemical, agriculture, nuclear industry, and others. Visitors will see photos of the scientists who have made a bio printer to "grow" tissues from cellular material, or authors of Russia's first non-viral gene therapy drug for cancer treatment, or developers of spacecraft units for the Sphere federal project, of Aurus cars, of Russia's Kandinsky neural network, of catalysts for petrochemistry.

Photographs of scientific research

The Science Images exhibition demonstrates photographs that researchers have taken during work in various fields: from filming images through a microscope to cosmic phenomena. One of the images shows a fossil spore of a plant that is 346 million years old. In reality it is very small, but in the photo it looks like an art object. A white heart on a black background, when studied closely, turns out to be a huge ice floe with Baikal seals on it. Another photo shows snowflakes magnified many times. All of them are very different.

Other images are: a walrus rookery on the Spitsbergen, the northern lights over the Barents Sea, the cosmodrome after the launch, and many more. The Nauka (science) channel presents the exhibition.

"I plan to ask my colleagues to find out whether their photos may be used further on for promotion purposes," Nikita Marchenkov added. "They deserve being shown, they demonstrate the beauty of science."

The exhibitions will run to November 1.

About the forum

The forum is organized by the Arkhangelsk Region's Agency for Youth Affairs. It is supported by the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh). The forum's key partner is the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education at the Russian President's Council for Science and Education.