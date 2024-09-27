Gazprom Neft to increase refining volumes this year — CEO

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft intends to increase oil refining volumes this year, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, adding that January-September refining volumes are higher than those in the same period in 2023.

"This year oil refining is planned at a higher level than last year. In nine months, the volume of oil refining by Gazprom Neft already exceeds that in the same period in 2023," he said.

