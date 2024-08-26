Moscow Exchange Q2 net profit rises by 61% to $212.22 mln

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Moscow Exchange's net profit under IFRS in Q2 2024 increased by 61% year-on-year to 19.5 bln rubles ($212.22 mln), the company said.

Adjusted net profit increased by 63.3% to 19.6 bln rubles ($213.31 mln). Commission income amounted to 15.54 bln rubles ($169.11 mln), increasing by 30%. Net interest income rose by 137% to 21.23 bln rubles ($231.03 mln). The platform's operating income amounted to 36.8 bln rubles ($400.48 mln), an increase of 76.1%.

Operating expenses in the Q2 2024 increased by 111% compared to the same period a year earlier, primarily due to higher personnel and marketing expenses.