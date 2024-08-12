Shortwave radio communication may be used in Yakutia

ARKHANGELSK, August 12. /TASS/. Shortwave radio communication on portable stations may be used in Yakutia's remote areas, especially in winter. This form of communication will be more accessible than satellite communication, the region's First Deputy Minister for Arctic Development and Affairs of the North's Peoples Sergey Neustroev said at the Arctic - Regions forum in Arkhangelsk.

"A major safety issue in the Arctic is the lack of communication in remote winter areas," he said. "Thus, we would like to re-introduce the forgotten shortwave radio communication. Portable radio stations have been developed in Yakutia, and not only there. They can connect people at a distance of more than 300 kilometers."

Unlike satellite communications, radio communication does not have fees for conversation traffic, and radio stations are affordable for the residents, he added.

About the forum

