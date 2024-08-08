Unipro net profit rises 1.4-fold to $249.29 mln in 1H 2024

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Unipro increased its net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 1.4-fold in the first half of 2024 to 21.7 bln rubles ($249.29 mln), the company said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Unipro's revenue increased by 8% to 62.96 bln rubles ($723.29 mln).

EBITDA increased by 14.3% to 26.4 bln rubles ($304.03 mln). Operating profit increased by 18.6% to 21.94 bln rubles ($252.64 mln) and profit before tax rose by 37.7% to 27.05 bln rubles ($321.85 mln).

The company's press release notes that the positive dynamics are due to the growth in demand for electricity and an increase in generation by Unipro plants in the first price zone by 4.5% compared to the first half of 2023.

Unipro unites of five thermal power plants with a total capacity of 11,285 MW.

In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring 83.73% of Unipro shares owned by Uniper SE to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency.