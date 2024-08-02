Monthly turnover of biometric transactions reaching $11.5 mln — Sber

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The monthly turnover of transactions in Sberbank made with the use of biometric data reached one billion rubles ($11.5 mln), Senior Vice President of Sber Dmitry Malykh told reporters.

"The number of payment transactions with the use of biometric data has already reached two million per month, while the number of users taking advantage of the service from the start is above one million people and continues growing. It means Russian residents show high interest in digital payment technologies," the banker said.

Russians made more than ten million payments in total from the year start, Malykh noted. The number of terminals with the "pay by smile" service is close to 700,000. Biometric payments are accessible in all regions of the country. The transaction processing speed is up to six seconds. Sberbank expects to reduce this time to two seconds in 2025.