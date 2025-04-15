Over 800,000 Russians traveled to Thailand in 2025 — Thai Ministry

BANGKOK, April 15. /TASS/. Russia remains in third place in terms of tourist arrivals to Thailand, with over 800,000 Russians having traveled to the country since the beginning of the year, the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported.

In total, 10.7 million international travelers visited Thailand from January 1. The overall tourist flow to the kingdom inched up by 1% year on year, while the Russian tourist segment expanded by 14%. China leads with 1.5 million visitors. Malaysia ranks second (1.34 million). India follows in fourth (630,000), and the Republic of Korea comes in fifth (533,000).

The number of Russian visitors to Thailand climbed by 18% compared with 2023, reaching 1.745 million tourists in 2024.