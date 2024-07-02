Avtovaz boosts Lada cars sales in H1 2024 — company

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Avtovaz sales in Russia soared by 1.5 times year on year in the first half of 2024 to 217,600 cars, the Russian automaker reports.

June sales gained 42.6% year on year to 39,700 Lada cars.

"Lada sales in Russia stood at 217,631 vehicles as of the end of the first half, which is 51.5% higher than over six months of the last year. Results of June are also notable by positive dynamics: 39,704 commercial and passenger automobiles were sold, which is 42.6% higher than in June 2023," the company said.

"Despite the overall market trend of growth slowdown, Lada sales continue confident demonstration of positive dynamics. Such results were managed to be achieved owing to the model line expansion, including the launch of the Lada Vesta model with the automatic transmission," Avtovaz Vice President Sales and Marketing Dmitry Kostromin said.