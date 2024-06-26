Hainan to host 2024 World New Energy Vehicles Congress in September

HAIKOU /China/, June 26. /TASS/. The 6th World New Energy Vehicles Congress (WNEVC) will be held on September 27-29 in the city of Haikou, the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Haikou Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, various forums, technology exhibitions, popular science events and road shows will be held on the sidelines of the congress. Experts are expected to discuss current issues and challenges facing the alternative energy vehicle industry, as well as trends in the future development of the sector, the newspaper said.

The 1st World New Energy Vehicles Congress was held on Hainan Island in July 2019.

In order to protect the environment and reduce harmful emissions, Hainan authorities plan to completely stop the sale of gasoline and diesel cars by 2030. To this end, the government is encouraging people to buy alternative energy vehicles and developing the necessary infrastructure.