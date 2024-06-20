RTS index drops by more than 3% per minute as ruble weakens

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The RTS index fell by more than 3% in a minute after the Bank of Russia raised the official dollar and euro rates, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 05:55 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index decreased by 0.8% from 1,184.29 points to 1,145.3 points. By 06:18 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index had slowed down its decline slightly and amounted to 1,146.2 points (-0.7%).

The reason for the volatility is the update of the indicative ruble exchange rate. As previously reported on the Moscow Exchange website, the indicative rate for calculating the index is updated daily no earlier than 05:00 p.m. Moscow time after the publication of the official exchange rates of the Bank of Russia the next day.

The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for June 21, 2024 at 85.4176 rubles, which is 2 rubles 79 kopecks higher than the previous figure.

The official euro exchange rate was increased by 2 rubles 36 kopecks, up to 91.4543 rubles. The official yuan exchange rate was increased by 35 kopecks to 11.5185 rubles.

The Bank of Russia sets the official exchange rates of the dollar and euro to the ruble based on bank reporting data on the results of transactions on the over-the-counter foreign exchange market.