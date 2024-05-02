Russian users having full access to TikTok

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The TikTok short video app is now fully accessible for users of iOS and Android mobile operation systems in Russia, a TASS reporter found out.

Users can view video clips and have an opportunity to post their videos on the social network.

TikTok halted streaming and posting of new videos in Russia on March 6, 2022. Russian users also cannot view videos from other countries.

In mid-April 2024, the Russian Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers put forward a proposal to the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media to consider TikTok blocking in Russia. Experts believe that the audience of Russian social networks will grow on account of this measure by about 30 mln people - this is the figure for the audience of the Russian segment of the app. The regulator has already accepted the application and will review it by May 8.