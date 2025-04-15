PhosAgro boosts agrichemicals production by 3.6% in Q1 2025

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. PhosAgro scaled up agrichemicals production by 3.6% year on year to record high 3.11 mln metric tons in the first quarter of this year, the Russian fertilizer producer said, citing CEO Mikhail Rybnikov.

"The record of agrichemicals output was set in conclusion of the first quarter, more than 3.11 mln metric tons (+3.6% year on year). The output of phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates increased by 5% at once to record high more than 2.37 mln metric tons," Rybnikov said.

The records were also set in production of sulfuric acid and wet-process phosphoric acid: 2.22 mln metric tons, up 1.9%, and 929,000 metric tons (+3.8%) respectively.