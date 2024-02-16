Finland’s exports to Russia, Central Asia down 68.9% in two years

HELSINKI, February 16. /TASS/. Finland’s exports to Russia and Central Asia dropped by 68.9% in two years, which was the third highest figure among the EU countries, Finnish Customs said, adding that supplies from the country amounted to 1.2 bln euro in 2023.

Central Asia has been deemed to include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the service noted.

"Based on the international trade statistics, Finnish companies have decreased their exports to the east considerably more than EU companies on average. I want to take this opportunity to thank Finnish companies for acting responsibly," Director of Statistics Olli-Pekka Penttila was quoted as saying.

In 2021, the value of Finland’s goods exports to Russia and Central Asia amounted to 3.9 bln euro, whereas in 2022, the corresponding value was 2.5 bln euros. In 2022, exports decreased by 37.2% compared to the previous year. In 2023, the value of Finland’s goods exports to Russia and Central Asia amounted to 1.2 bln euros, down by 50.5% compared to 2022 and by 68.9% compared to 2021.

Exports from the EU countries to Russia decreased by 57% in two years, except for four EU countries that even increased their exports to both Russia and Central Asia, among them Slovenia, Bulgaria, Latvia and Croatia, Finnish Customs said citing Eurostat’s international trade statistics.