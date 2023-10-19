Russia can play decisive role in construction of nuclear power plants in Africa — Rosatom

CAPE TOWN, October 19. /TASS/. Russia can play a key role in the construction of nuclear power plants in African countries, which will lay a reliable basis for the rapid development of the continent in the coming decades, Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, said at the African Energy Week in Cape Town.

"Rosatom has everything necessary to provide assistance to interested African countries in creating their own nuclear energy," he said.

"The current energy poverty in Africa, when more than 600 million people do not have access to electricity, must be overcome as quickly as possible. Rosatom is ready to participate in energy projects on the continent," he added.

Africa has enormous potential for developing its own nuclear energy, participants of the African Energy Week noted. Three African countries are currently mining uranium in industrial quantities - Namibia, Niger and South Africa. They account for 18% of the global uranium ore sales market. However, there is only one nuclear power plant on the continent - in South Africa. Rosatom is now building a nuclear power plant in Egypt. Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia and Uganda have announced their interest in building their nuclear power plants.