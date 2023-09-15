Lukashenko says Russia, Belarus worked together to stabilize fuel market

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus were able to stabilize the fuel market working together, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I’d like to inform you that there have been some issues in the fuel market. We stabilized the situation and supplied what Russia required. The amount requested by the government. I believe, 60,000 [tons] of diesel fuel and gasoline each," Lukashenko said.

He noted the two countries "will stabilize the situation in common markets." "If it becomes necessary to further reduce supplies to foreign markets and increase [fuel supplies] for domestic consumption, this would not be a problem," Lukashenko said.