Putin expects talks on creation of gas hub in Turkey to complete soon

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Ankara may soon reach an agreement on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We have made progress, and I hope that the talks on the creation of a gas hub in Turkey will be completed in the near future for making the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced," Putin said.

In October 2022, Putin proposed establishing such a hub in Turkey to where the lost gas transit flows through the Nord Stream pipeline could be redirected. Turkey has said that almost everything is ready to start the project in terms of infrastructure, but that legislative amendments are needed. The republic’s parliament made the first decisions on the operations of Turkish oil and gas producer Botas and a number of other suppliers in early April.