Parallel import program to expand to agricultural machinery parts — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has been instructed, in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, to consider including spare parts for agricultural machinery in the list of goods subject to parallel import, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko told reporters after a meeting of the governmental commission on agribusiness and sustainable rural development.

"Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in line with the results of the meeting, to consider, in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, expanding the list of goods coming under the parallel import mechanism with the goal of enabling farmers to obtain spare parts during seasonal field work on a timely basis," the press service said.

Agricultural producers should have about 700,000 units of machinery available by 2030 for enhancing food security, compared to the current fleet of 568,000 units of farm machinery and equipment, the deputy prime minister noted. The farm sector should be provided with the full range of agricultural machinery and equipment, she said. Measures should be taken to reduce the domestic machinery industry’s dependence on imported components and mitigate risks stemming from rising sticker prices for farm machinery, the official added.