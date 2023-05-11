Bank of Russia downgrades outlook on structural surplus of banks’ liquidity in 2023

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has downgraded its outlook on structural surplus of banks’ liquidity as of the end of 2023 by 300 bln rubles to 2.5-3.1 trillion rubles ($32.4-40.2 bln), according to the report on the regulator’s monetary policy released on Thursday.

"The outlook on structural liquidity surplus as of the end of 2023 has been downgraded by 0.3 trillion rubles and it is estimated at the range from 2.5 to 3.1 trillion rubles," the report said.

In the second half of February - the first half of April structural liquidity surplus averaged 2.1 trillion rubles ($27.3 bln), the regulator added.